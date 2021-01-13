Brookstone Capital Management Buys 92,728 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,728 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $28,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $145.64.

