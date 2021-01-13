Brookstone Capital Management Has $14.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

