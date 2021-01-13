Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.13 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

