Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

