BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ BRP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $961.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $33.56.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.
