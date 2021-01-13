BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NASDAQ BRP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $961.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.