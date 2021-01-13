Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

BC stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after acquiring an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

