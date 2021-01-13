BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.72. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 143,619 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

