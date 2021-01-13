BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

