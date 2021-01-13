BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,173,000 after buying an additional 456,877 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

ABBV opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

