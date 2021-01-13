Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Tops $27.23 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $51,321.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00476829 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000902 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

