Bytom (BTM) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $84.13 million and $16.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00395844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,648,434,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,401,149,669 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.