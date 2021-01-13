CACHE Gold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $925,142.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $925,142.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $59.09 or 0.00158123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,099 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

