California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $16.40. 13,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 12,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded California BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.25.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. UBS Group AG increased its position in California BanCorp by 3,167.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $179,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in California BanCorp by 14,578.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.