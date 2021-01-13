Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.85 Million

Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report sales of $158.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.70 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Calix posted sales of $120.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $530.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.90 million to $530.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $559.55 million, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $562.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

