Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $69,313.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.92 or 0.02967617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 184.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

