Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 178.8% in December

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the December 15th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a PE ratio of 106.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $576,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

