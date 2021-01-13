Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys 860 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.64. 19,438,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

