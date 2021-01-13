Campbell Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 46,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,356,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962,219. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.