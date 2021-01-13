Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

