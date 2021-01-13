Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 244438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$659,106.31 and a PE ratio of 33.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$85.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.