Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.78. Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 217,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$662.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$85.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

