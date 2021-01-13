Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 224350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.39.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB increased their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock worth $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

