Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$725,962.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

About Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

