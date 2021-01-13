Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3693864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$706,293.90. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

