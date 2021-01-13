Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 710295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.19.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 million and a PE ratio of 21.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.58.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0400001 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

