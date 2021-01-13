Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CU. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.58. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$727.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

