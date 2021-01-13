Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Lowered to $36.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.