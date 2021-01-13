Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.45. 112,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,736. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.55.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

