Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 147341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.55.

Specifically, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.69.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3,810.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.