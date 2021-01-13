Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.