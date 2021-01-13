CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX) Trading Down 16.7%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 109,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 83,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 145 lode mining claims covering 1043 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson Property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia; and Cariboo gold property located southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia.

