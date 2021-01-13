Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 63033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.67. The company has a market cap of C$527,090.72 and a P/E ratio of -16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

