CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Trading 9% Higher

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) shares traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 184,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 447,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

