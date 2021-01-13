Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 25,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Cannara Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBTF)

There is no company description available for Cannara Biotech Inc

