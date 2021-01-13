Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Rivers from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 461,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,981. Canopy Rivers has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

