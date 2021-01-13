Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) Shares Up 1.8%

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.70. 777,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 801,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 30.52 and a current ratio of 30.66. The firm has a market cap of C$325.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

