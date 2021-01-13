CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 77720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWX shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$588,416.80 and a P/E ratio of 12.48.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million. On average, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6,357.62%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

