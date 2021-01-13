CanYaCoin (CAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,181.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $10,181.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00399411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.07 or 0.04320970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

