Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

