Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $111.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

