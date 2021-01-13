Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$37.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. CSFB lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.22.

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.40. 190,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,990. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.67. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$1,374,808.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$692,906.97. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249 in the last 90 days.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

