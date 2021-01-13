Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.73

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 3711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

Get Capri alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Capri by 11.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.