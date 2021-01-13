Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price traded down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.44. 1,356,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,892,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 307,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

