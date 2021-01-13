Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $92,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $872,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

