Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$582,068.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

