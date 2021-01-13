Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 190362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$218.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$215.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$196.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.06.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.73%.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

