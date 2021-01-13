CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $261,280.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $224,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. 591,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,133. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

