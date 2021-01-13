CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 110.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 173,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CarMax by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. 21,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,409. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

