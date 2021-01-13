Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 972.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

