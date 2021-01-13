Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

